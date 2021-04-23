Vodafone Group’s (VOD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 192 ($2.51) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 173.14 ($2.26).

Shares of LON VOD traded down GBX 0.52 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 133.58 ($1.75). 32,965,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,767,777. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 132.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 125.03. Vodafone Group has a one year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a one year high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company has a market cap of £37.70 billion and a PE ratio of 18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

