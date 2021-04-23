Vodafone Group’s (VOD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 192 ($2.51) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 173.14 ($2.26).

Shares of LON VOD traded down GBX 0.52 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 133.58 ($1.75). 32,965,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,767,777. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 132.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 125.03. Vodafone Group has a one year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a one year high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company has a market cap of £37.70 billion and a PE ratio of 18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

