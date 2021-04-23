VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Research Coverage Started at Roth Capital

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, VIZIO has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get VIZIO alerts:

Shares of VIZIO stock opened at $22.89 on Monday. VIZIO has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $25.90.

In related news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 581,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $12,212,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,576,265 shares in the company, valued at $306,101,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William Wei Wang sold 341,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $6,690,133.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,811,576 shares of company stock valued at $36,296,438.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.