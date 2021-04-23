VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Research Coverage Started at Roth Capital

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, VIZIO has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.
Shares of VIZIO stock opened at $22.89 on Monday. VIZIO has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $25.90.
About VIZIO
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
