Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $765.00 Million

Brokerages predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) will announce $765.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings. Vishay Intertechnology posted sales of $612.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will report full-year sales of $3.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $667.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $1,187,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,981.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruta Zandman sold 21,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $500,033.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 273,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,258,943.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,779 shares of company stock worth $3,289,424. Company insiders own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSH. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 9,197,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,479,000 after purchasing an additional 441,264 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,191,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,096,000 after purchasing an additional 216,964 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,007,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 330.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,427,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,396,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,924,000 after acquiring an additional 23,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

VSH traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $26.09. The stock had a trading volume of 17,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,186. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

