Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.63.

Shares of VEI opened at $11.79 on Monday. Vine Energy has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $14.53.

In other Vine Energy news, major shareholder Blackstone Energy Partners Ii acquired 4,285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $56,990,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

