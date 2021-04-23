Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.63.
Shares of VEI opened at $11.79 on Monday. Vine Energy has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $14.53.
About Vine Energy
Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.
