Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

VCISY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Grupo Santander upgraded Vinci from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. HSBC upgraded Vinci from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

VCISY stock opened at $26.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Vinci has a 1 year low of $18.79 and a 1 year high of $27.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.01.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.457 per share. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

