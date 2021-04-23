Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) PT Set at $26.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Village Farms International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 10th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Village Farms International from $17.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Village Farms International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Village Farms International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:VFF opened at $10.85 on Monday. Village Farms International has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.96 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.16.

In other Village Farms International news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 369,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,282,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Village Farms International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Village Farms International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Village Farms International by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

