VIDT Datalink Price Reaches $0.74 on Top Exchanges (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 17.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 23rd. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $36.74 million and approximately $5.92 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded 34.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00066495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00018472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00091895 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $340.69 or 0.00682916 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00052396 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,061.68 or 0.08141605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

