Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Victory Capital in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Victory Capital’s FY2021 earnings at $4.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $28.37 on Friday. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day moving average of $23.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $200.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.47 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 42.30%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,994,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Victory Capital by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. 16.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

