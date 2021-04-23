Victoria (LON:VCP) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Victoria plc (LON:VCP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 1,000 to GBX 1,040. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Victoria traded as high as GBX 940 ($12.28) and last traded at GBX 905 ($11.82), with a volume of 24105 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 890 ($11.63).

The company has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 834.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 655.45.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

