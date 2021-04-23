Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.46 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.
Vicor stock traded up $5.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.21. 301,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,951. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.29 and its 200-day moving average is $89.11. Vicor has a 12 month low of $44.38 and a 12 month high of $104.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 489.33 and a beta of 0.84.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VICR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial upped their price objective on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.
About Vicor
Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.
