VIBE Hits Market Capitalization of $4.73 Million (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. VIBE has a market capitalization of $4.73 million and approximately $7,615.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded down 31.7% against the U.S. dollar. One VIBE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VIBE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00067206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00018717 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00092476 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.09 or 0.00670289 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00051604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,108.17 or 0.08120651 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE is a coin. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.