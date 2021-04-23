Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 55.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,473 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 315,004 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,677,000 after acquiring an additional 25,535 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $662,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $2,771,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.21.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $215.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.12. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $202.57 and a 52 week high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $355,004.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,081 shares in the company, valued at $8,228,895.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total transaction of $86,624.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,639,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,052. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

