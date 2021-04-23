Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Meridian Financial Partners LLC

Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 7.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,714 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,941,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,210 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,166,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $984,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,577 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,749,354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $886,122,000 after acquiring an additional 140,270 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $654,975,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,588,024 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $611,653,000 after acquiring an additional 348,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $361,040.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,793.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $414,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,718,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,052. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRTX. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.21.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $217.61. 20,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,187. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $202.57 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.91 and a 200-day moving average of $223.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

