Vertcoin Price Tops $1.21 on Top Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00002383 BTC on exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $71.98 million and $7.00 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 67.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,589.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,340.94 or 0.04627355 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.62 or 0.00471692 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $806.47 or 0.01594161 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $339.06 or 0.00670218 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $245.47 or 0.00485225 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00061609 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 116.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00029140 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.39 or 0.00423790 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 59,714,147 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

