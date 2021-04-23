Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $293.63 Million

Equities analysts expect Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) to announce sales of $293.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Verso’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $298.00 million and the lowest is $289.25 million. Verso reported sales of $471.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verso will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.89 million. Verso had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 0.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SCW Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Verso by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 2,234,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,853,000 after buying an additional 40,931 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Verso by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,676,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,150,000 after buying an additional 474,236 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Verso by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 780,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after buying an additional 52,122 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verso by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 101,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verso by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 231,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Verso stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.89. Verso has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $17.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -210.53%.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

