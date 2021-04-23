Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,192 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 46,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,794 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 10,383 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $1,825,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.69.

VZ stock opened at $57.28 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $237.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.