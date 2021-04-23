VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The business had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ VRSN traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.63. 14,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,434. VeriSign has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $221.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRSN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VeriSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.60.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.72, for a total value of $1,264,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,776 shares in the company, valued at $177,379,038.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,696,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,678 shares of company stock valued at $7,058,601 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

