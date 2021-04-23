VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto Sells 613 Shares

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $128,037.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,312,051.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

VRSN stock opened at $212.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.36. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The business had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in VeriSign by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 9.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in VeriSign by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.60.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

