VeraBank N.A. Has $6.22 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

VeraBank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,392 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.0% of VeraBank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its position in Microsoft by 208.6% during the first quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 13,870 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in Microsoft by 21.5% during the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 42,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,589 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in Microsoft by 8.5% during the first quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 1,258 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.9% during the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 101,381 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 23,684 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $257.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.75. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $169.39 and a twelve month high of $261.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.86.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

