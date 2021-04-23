Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VLDR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Sunday, April 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Velodyne Lidar currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Shares of Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.52. Velodyne Lidar has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

