Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:VTWRF opened at $28.70 on Monday. Vantage Towers has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $30.05.

About Vantage Towers

Vantage Towers AG operates as a tower infrastructure company in Europe. The company engages in the building, operation, and leasing of tower infrastructure. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

