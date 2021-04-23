Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,515 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 8.2% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Facet Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $46,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $494,038,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $487,681,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,755 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $92,916,000.

Shares of VTV traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.62. The stock had a trading volume of 36,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,042. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.98 and a 12-month high of $135.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.58.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

