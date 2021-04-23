Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is CFO4Life Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 61.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,468 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 9.9% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, South State CORP. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $380.80. The company had a trading volume of 90,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,978,544. The business has a 50 day moving average of $366.75 and a 200 day moving average of $344.51. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $253.97 and a fifty-two week high of $384.15.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

