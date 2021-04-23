Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 198,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,985,000 after buying an additional 25,458 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $93.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.71. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $90.09 and a 1-year high of $97.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

