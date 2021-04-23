Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 18,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $379.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $364.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.55. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $228.71 and a fifty-two week high of $388.04.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

