Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Raised by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,887,000 after buying an additional 52,096 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 101,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $52.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.46. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.