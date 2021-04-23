Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Aries Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 30,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 44.6% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 110,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 34,204 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 65,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $9,977,000.

VWO stock opened at $52.59 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.46.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

