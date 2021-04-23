Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is InTrack Investment Management Inc’s 9th Largest Position

InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,674. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.23. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

