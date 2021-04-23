Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Valvoline’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Valvoline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $28.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.71.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.84 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 330.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter worth $161,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter worth $213,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.