Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

VMI stock traded down $5.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $232.95. The company had a trading volume of 222,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,107. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $98.00 and a 52 week high of $251.63. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.78 and a 200 day moving average of $193.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VMI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.33.

In related news, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $429,870.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.86, for a total transaction of $4,154,287.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,244,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,562 shares of company stock valued at $13,914,674. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

