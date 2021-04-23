Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Announces Earnings Results

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Shares of VLO stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.35. The stock had a trading volume of 15,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,996,277. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.39. The firm has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,281.91, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.75 and its 200-day moving average is $59.94.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.