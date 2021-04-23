Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Announces Earnings Results

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.
Shares of VLO stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.35. The stock had a trading volume of 15,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,996,277. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.39. The firm has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,281.91, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.75 and its 200-day moving average is $59.94.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.
Valero Energy Company Profile
Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.
