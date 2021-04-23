Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Holdings Decreased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Valero Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 48,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 42,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock opened at $68.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,281.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VLO. Barclays boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

