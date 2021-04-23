V Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,103,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,328,716,000 after buying an additional 6,942,899 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,421,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,959,301,000 after buying an additional 3,998,093 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,294,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,651,000 after buying an additional 945,668 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,106.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,698,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,941,000 after buying an additional 1,783,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,401,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,041,000 after purchasing an additional 54,391 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $140.39 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $133.19 and a twelve month high of $172.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.19.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

