V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 29,815 Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FMAT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 105,938.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 158,908 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 242,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 130,519 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,219,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 226,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,092,000 after purchasing an additional 37,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 31,291 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FMAT opened at $45.56 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $46.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.44.

