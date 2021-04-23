V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLV. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 106,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 162.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 52,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 32,596 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 20,393 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 55,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $60.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.01. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $45.83 and a 52-week high of $60.73.

