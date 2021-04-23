V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,729,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 114,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PDBC opened at $18.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.00. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $18.35.

