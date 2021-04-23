USDJ (USDJ) Market Capitalization Achieves $15.40 Million

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One USDJ coin can now be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00002062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDJ has a market cap of $15.40 million and $57.05 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USDJ has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00063130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.41 or 0.00267252 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003958 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00025704 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,413.34 or 1.00238279 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.20 or 0.00644615 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.48 or 0.01024953 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . USDJ’s official website is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars.

