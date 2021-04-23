US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Stock Rating Lowered by Stephens

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

USX has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised US Xpress Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on US Xpress Enterprises from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

Shares of USX stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 606,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,466. US Xpress Enterprises has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $12.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.75 million, a P/E ratio of -978.02 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). US Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.43 million. Analysts expect that US Xpress Enterprises will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 29,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $353,651.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 297.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in US Xpress Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 327.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in US Xpress Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. 37.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About US Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

