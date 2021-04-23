US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. US Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 0.08%.
Shares of US Xpress Enterprises stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $9.82. 21,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,466. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average of $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.24 million, a PE ratio of -925.07 and a beta of 2.01. US Xpress Enterprises has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
USX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of US Xpress Enterprises in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded US Xpress Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on US Xpress Enterprises from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.
US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.
