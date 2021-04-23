US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. US Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 0.08%.

Shares of US Xpress Enterprises stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $9.82. 21,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,466. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average of $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.24 million, a PE ratio of -925.07 and a beta of 2.01. US Xpress Enterprises has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

USX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of US Xpress Enterprises in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded US Xpress Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on US Xpress Enterprises from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

In other news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 29,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $353,651.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 29.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

