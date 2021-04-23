Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 143.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth about $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth about $8,493,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $45.21 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -180.84 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.32 and its 200-day moving average is $38.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $106.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPWK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.78.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 260,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $11,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,642,522.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $182,260.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,495.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 296,604 shares of company stock worth $13,253,281. 25.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

