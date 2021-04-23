Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.42, Fidelity Earnings reports. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%.

Shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.05. The company has a market cap of $85.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.74. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $11.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

