Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.82.

UHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,554,000. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,781,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $154,237,000 after purchasing an additional 122,013 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 227,011 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,214,000 after purchasing an additional 120,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1,262.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 96,471 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,264,000 after purchasing an additional 89,389 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UHS opened at $146.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $86.64 and a 1 year high of $150.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.12.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.01%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

