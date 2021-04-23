Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Stake Lifted by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Univar Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,162 shares in the company, valued at $821,312.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $22.11 on Friday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 122.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.61.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

