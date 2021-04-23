Unitrade (TRADE) Price Reaches $0.68 on Exchanges

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last week, Unitrade has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unitrade coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001348 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unitrade has a total market cap of $19.19 million and $3.95 million worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00066506 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00019257 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.93 or 0.00696365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00091757 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,244.08 or 0.08469969 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00052340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Unitrade Profile

TRADE is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,420,622 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

