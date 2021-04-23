United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Upgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $180.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $155.00. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.40% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.32.
Shares of UPS stock opened at $177.51 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $88.85 and a 52-week high of $181.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $153.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.88 and its 200-day moving average is $166.41.
In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 304,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,775,000 after purchasing an additional 25,625 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.8% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1,105.4% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 15,409 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 24,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.
United Parcel Service Company Profile
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
