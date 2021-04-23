United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Upgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $180.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $155.00. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.32.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $177.51 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $88.85 and a 52-week high of $181.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $153.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.88 and its 200-day moving average is $166.41.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 304,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,775,000 after purchasing an additional 25,625 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.8% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1,105.4% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 15,409 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 24,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

