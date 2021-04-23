United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

United Bancshares has increased its dividend by 6.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of UBOH stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.00. 2,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.84. United Bancshares has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $29.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. United Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

About United Bancshares

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

