Unistake Hits Market Capitalization of $13.04 Million (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Unistake has traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unistake coin can currently be bought for $0.0890 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unistake has a total market cap of $13.04 million and $470,318.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unistake alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00063363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.30 or 0.00272100 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004024 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00025568 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $331.79 or 0.00652795 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,646.34 or 0.99647338 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.39 or 0.01035689 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Unistake Profile

Unistake launched on October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,579,979 coins. The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance . Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Buying and Selling Unistake

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unistake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unistake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unistake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unistake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.