UniLend Price Hits $1.23 on Major Exchanges (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One UniLend coin can now be purchased for $1.23 or 0.00002382 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, UniLend has traded 48% lower against the U.S. dollar. UniLend has a market cap of $18.83 million and $4.18 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About UniLend

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,334,300 coins. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

