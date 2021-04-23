Umicore’s (UMICY) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Umicore alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS UMICY traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,727. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.51. Umicore has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $15.19.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Umicore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umicore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.