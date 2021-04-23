UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

UMH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Aegis began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded UMH Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. UMH Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of UMH Properties stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.50. 383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86. UMH Properties has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $21.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.25 and its 200 day moving average is $16.07. The stock has a market cap of $919.08 million, a PE ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.07.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.49. UMH Properties had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UMH Properties will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 120.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UMH Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 208.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

